Quick Recap: No. 5 Men’s Ice Hockey vs Utica College

No. 5 Oswego State was able to overcome an early goalie gaffe and a dominant start to the second period from Utica College to become the 2017 Pathfinder Bank Oswego State Hockey Classic champions.

This 4-1 loss was the first time Utica College has dropped a contest this season in which it led after the first period.

A bad turnover from David Jacobson was the only play that resulted in a goal after 20 minutes.

Jacobson was behind the net as the Lakers were killing off the Shawn Hulshof interference minor. Jarrod Fitzpatrick took advantage of the empty net as each Laker on the ice darted to cover the open cage. The opening goal came at 2:57 of the first period.

The Lakers responded well throughout the remainder of the first, but they could not find a way to get one past Patrik Virtanen on 12 shots.

Utica College came out hot to start the middle period. Oswego State was forced to kill off a 5-on-3 shortly into the period, and Utica led 8-1 in shots at the eight minute mark, seemingly taking control of the game.

David Jacobson made 11 saves in the second to keep Oswego State in it. At around the midway point, the Lakers started grabbing control and at the 14:00 mark they tied the game at one all.

Joey Davies was able to deflect Joey Rutkowski’s shot from the point after he and Stephen Johnson connected on a D-to-D pass along the blue line.

The second period came to a close with a 1-1 tie, bringing up a final period to decide a winner of the Pathfinder Bank Oswego State Hockey Classic. Shots were 25-21 after 40 minutes of play.

The second line for the Lakers continued their impressive game into the third period. Hulshof gave Oswego State its first lead of the night just 1:34 into the frame as Davies broke down the side boards and fed one into the slot onto the stick of Hulshof. Matt Galati was given the secondary assist on the go-ahead goal.

Oswego State would pad its lead some more at the 8:29 mark as Matt Galati beat Virtanen on a low wrist shot in the high slot. Davies battled in the corner and got the puck to Hulshof who was able to get the puck to an open Galati to make it a 3-1 game.

Cameron Berry would ice the game at the buzzer to give the Lakers a 4-1 win over Utica College.

