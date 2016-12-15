Oswego City mayor issues travel advisory

Mayor Billy Barlow issued a travel advisory in the City of Oswego due to heavy snow and white-out conditions.

The travel advisory means no unnecessary traveling or parking on city streets between the hours of 12 a.m. and 6 a.m., says the Mayor’s Office.

Drivers are refrained from parking on city streets to assist the Department of Public Works (DPW) team in their snow removal process.

The travel advisory will stay in effect through 7 a.m. Friday.

Oswego State’s administration have yet to notify students of the advisory or any cancellations. Final exam schedules still remain in effect until further notice.