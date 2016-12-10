Laker Gameday Preview: Oswego State Men’s basketball host Buffalo State

Oswego State men’s basketball will be taking on the Buffalo State Bengals this afternoon in their fourth SUNYAC game of the season. The Lakers improved to 6-3 overall, and 2-1 in conference play yesterday with their win over SUNY Fredonia, and seek to win a consecutive game this weekend in their last game of the fall semester.

Buffalo State is 5-2 so far this season, with a 1-2 SUNYAC record. Both conference losses came to SUNY Cortland and SUNY Plattsburgh in high scoring battles. Buffalo State offense will be something to watch out for as they have four players averaging double figures this season.

Lakers defense will have their hands full guarding the excellent guard play in the Buffalo State offense led by Lovell Smith (19.7 ppg), and Mike Henry (17.7 ppg).

It’ll be interesting to see how this game will go for both sides, the Lakers have the potential to break out on offense, but have been slowing it down and controlling the pace more often than not this season.

Brian Sortino was hot yesterday in his 26 point performance, bringing his scoring average up to 20 points per game this season. Fellow seniors Mykelle Krecko and Keith Tyson will also be expected to make a big impact on both ends of the floor today.

Krecko could find himself with some size advantages in the low post today against a smaller and more finesse lineup in Buffalo State, unless we see Coach Leone throw out different lineups out there that’ll match-up against them.

Jamir Ferebee has been the Lakers go to guy off the bench, and likely will see plenty more action again today as he is nearly averaging 10 points a game this season.

A win and a sweep of the weekend home stand for the Oswego State Lakers today would bring positive energy going into the winter break, and something to look forward to as their season continues spring semester.

Buffalo State looks to even up their conference record and make a statement in SUNYAC with plenty more games to go this season.

Catch the Lakers one more time this semester as they host the Buffalo State Bengals at the Max Ziel Gymnasium, 2pm here in Oswego, New York.