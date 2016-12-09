Laker Gameday Preview: Women’s Hockey Vs. Hamilton College

Tonight’s Matchup

The Oswego State women’s ice hockey team (11-1-0) will be taking on the Hamilton Continentals (3-2-0) tonight in Oswego State’s final game until January. Hamilton certainly has its work cut out for them as Oswego State has proven to be a powerhouse this season. The Lakers come into this game rolling on a five-game winning streak and have outscored their opponents a combined 16-1 in their last two games. Meanwhile, Hamilton has won two-straight games, both by decisive 3-0 victories.

Smooth Transition in the Crease

This year Mariah Madrigal has done a great job taking over for long time goaltender of the Lakers, Tori Trovato. She has done a fantastic job transitioning to the starting goaltender of this team and has the numbers to prove it. She has gone 8-1-0 this year with a terrific .928 save percentage and a stingy goals against average of 1.73 goals per game. One could make the case that her team in front of her plays so well that she doesn’t have to make many saves. In watching her this season though, whenever there has been a defensive breakdown she has been there to make the stop. She has been consistent all year and has been a big part in the success of the Lakers this season.

Players to watch

Lakers- F- Olivia Ellis

This may not be a bold choice, but a smart one. Junior Olivia Ellis has been having a dynamite year and she certainly showed it last week with a hat trick and four points in a 10-0 win against Williams College. She also is leading the Lakers in assists with 14 and points with 23. She is second on the team in goals with nine. Ellis has also been great in her own zone and great at setting up her teammates for quality scoring chances.

Hamilton- F- Katie Parkman

The senior Parkman has played great hockey in her first five games of the season. She has posted two goals and five assists for a team lead of seven points. She and her team will have their work cut out for them tonight though as Parkman must play at her best if Hamilton is going to win.

By the Numbers

Goals per game

OSW- 4.17

HAM- 2.20

Goals against per game

OSW- 1.58

HAM- 0.80

Power Play

OSW- 11/50 (22%)

HAM- 4/26 (15.4%)

Penalty Kill

OSW- 37/41 (90.2%)

HAM- 18/18 (100%)

Game Prediction

The Lakers this year are 6-0-0 at home this season and have been dominant at Marano Campus Center Ice Arena. The Lakers have proven to be a powerhouse team this year and don’t play down to lesser opponents. This one won’t even be close. The Lakers will score early and often, and it will be another dominant win for the Lakers, who will improve to 12-1-0 after this one.

Final score- Oswego State Lakers 7, Hamilton Continentals 0