Laker Gameday Preview: Men’s Basketball vs SUNY Fredonia

Oswego State men’s basketball will take on SUNY Fredonia tonight at home in the Max Ziel Gymnasium. The Lakers are heading into their sixth home contest and currently hold a 5-3 overall record, while posting a strong 4-1 home record. Their opponent, SUNY Fredonia, has been mediocre to this point in the season. The Blue Devils hold a 3-4 overall record. The Lakers look to continue a strong home spell as they have won four home games in a row.

The Lakers are led by senior Brian Sortino, who currently leads the team in minutes (35.8) and points per game (19.3). The star-studded senior looks for the help of teammates Ian Schupp and Mykelle Krecko. The two have contributed to much of the teams success so far this season.

Schupp is playing like the electrifying guard he was in high school, driving the ball coast to coast on the break and starting to force turnovers on the defensive side of the ball.

Krecko is a statistical monster. The 6’10” center is averaging almost a double-double with 9.5 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game.

The Lakers will look to contain the Blue Devil’s only double digit scorer, Ian Helps. Helps is averaging 15.6 points per game and poses as the only legitimate scoring threat in this matchup for the Blue Devils. The forward also averages the most rebounds on the team with 6.6 boards per game.

The lack of a legitimate rebound matchup gives the advantage to the Lakers down low. The Lakers goal will be able to focus on the three-ball but, also Oswego State will look to work the ball down low to Krecko on the block.