N-word should never be spoken, period

The N-word.

What can be said about it?

It is a nihilistic word that was formed out of hatred and oppression, ultimately utilized to label and dehumanize an entire group of people.

It is an instigative word that elicits negative emotional and occasionally violent responses when spoken in an insulting, derogatory context.

It is a word that originated in the United Kingdom, but was popularized in America during a time when white Americans had enslaved, tortured and held-back people of darker skin complexions while stripping and denying their basic human rights.

While black Americans have been freed from slavery for over 150 years, they are still held captive by this disgusting word. To make matters worse, this word has since been glorified by modern society, primarily by blacks themselves.

During the White House Correspondent’s Dinner in March 2016, host Larry Wilmore controversially referred to President Barack Obama as his “N-word” as a form of endearment, rather than as an insult.

There are many debates regarding the use of the N-word in today’s culture. Some claim it is used to describe an acquaintance. Others claim the word still possesses the same hateful label of its origins. In the hip-hop genre, the N-word has often been utilized to reclaim the word from its oppressive origins as well as bring authenticity to the lyrics of rappers.

During a 2009 interview with rapper Jay-Z, Oprah Winfrey explained her distaste for the N-word.

“There was a generation before me that fought for civil rights and that word carries such a sense of hatred and degradation,” Winfrey said. “I think about black men being lynched and that’s the last word they heard.”

In black culture, the word is indeed used among fellow blacks similarly as “dude” or “buddy.” Yet the word is unfortunately not exclusive to black America, as the usage of the word in mediums such as music, film and television has encouraged non-blacks to use the word in their everyday life. During my childhood I experienced kids of Hispanic, Latino and white ethnicities use the word as often as the words “if” and “the.”

The polarizing nature of the N-word have seen debates occur that place emphasis on its pronunciation, with the N-word’s -a ending being more acceptable than its -er ending.

The discussion should not be about the word’s pronunciation, but how it should not be used at all. For no usage could ever distance it from its ignorant origins or alter its discriminative meaning. Universally, the word should be forbidden. More effort should go into denouncing its existence and eliminating it from the English language along with our culture. The word does not deserve to be celebrated or embraced. If you have a friend, call them “friend,” “buddy” or “homie.” Not a dehumanizing, hateful word.