Immigration very crucial, influential to U.S.

Immigration is a difficult topic to touch on but it is important to talk about.

The United States is built on immigration. A majority of the early politicians and founding fathers were all descendants of English immigrants. The innaugural Thanksgiving was celebrated between Native Americans and pilgrims who were immigrants, something people do not see today.

For over 200 years, immigrants have helped boost the nation’s economy with stores and businesses. In modern day, immigrants aid in the growth of agriculture with farming and construction jobs.

Why is it that extreme conservatives and racists despise Hispanic immigrants?

The goal of many people that cross the U.S.-Mexico border is to produce a better future for their children, like send money to them back home or to have American citizenship and go to quality universities.

Even adult immigrants seek a good earning that they were not able to obtain in their native country. In order to be successful in some countries, people have to be born rich to continue school. Otherwise, the military is the only option. The U.S. is a nation where all people have access to the same opportunities.

Do immigrants take our jobs?

No not at all.

They work hard to get where us Americans get. Will other people pick fruits and break their backs at a hot California or Texas farm? Will Americans with degrees for high-paying stable jobs be construction workers?

No.

These are jobs that are harder than an office job.

The Italians, Scottish and Irish were the biggest role-playing immigrants in this country. Many Americans today are descendants of these nationalities that made America what it is today.

East Asians and Middle Eastern immigrants do not receive as much criticism as Hispanic immigrants, but they have it harder when it comes to learning English because the language is a completely different alphabet than Mandarin, Korean or Arabic. While all of this they also struggle to find jobs.

I arrived at this country when I was 2 years old with my parents, siblings and tons of other family like cousins, aunts and uncles from Colombia. I did not arrive in boat or by crossing the border, we arrived legally, traveling by plane.

Like most immigrants, my family had a rough start, but comparing that time to 18 years later, life is better. My older sister Katherin is in medical school studying for her dream to be a plastic surgeon. My cousin Julian served in the U.S. Marines for five years and is a known veteran who now works for NASA. My cousin Viviana was the first of the Colombian-Americans in our family to graduate college and buy a house. She now works for the University of Missouri. As for myself, I am attending Oswego State and I am working hard to make a future in broadcasting. My parents, uncles and aunts have accomplished their job to lead my cousins, siblings and I to a better future.

My family is an example of hard-working immigrants that wanted a brighter future than we were able to have in Colombia.

It is clear that immigration is important in this country. I know this from personal experience to real-world experience.