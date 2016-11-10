Trump’s presidential election leaves America’s future unclear

“The fault, Dear America, is not in our stars, but in ourselves; that we are uninformed. Today, America voted for a wall. People of goodwill must work to rebuild a bridge instead,” said Liam Kirst of Syracuse said on Twitter.

This is one of the many social media posts that have glared across people’s screens this week. There are sure to be many more in the next four years.

On Tuesday, the 45th President of the United States was elected. In what was expected to be a win by Hillary Clinton turned drastically red and fast. Donald Trump took the seat with 279 electoral votes compared to Clinton’s 218, even though Clinton won the popular vote.

The New York Daily news covered the historical event in one cover: “House of Horrors.” The cover photo, the White House in the background and the flag hanging upside down, is resonating with people across the world. This is a stark foreshadowing of what could be coming.

This election, in the eyes of many was nothing more than choosing the lesser of two evils. According to the electoral votes the answer was Trump. However, for millennials the map looked almost entirely